Tampa International Airport had best year in 2017, despite expansion project

Last year, more than 19.6 million passengers went through TIA--and it happened as the airport was in the middle of the largest expansion in airport history.

Phase one just wrapped up, which included 69 new shops and restaurants. Next month, airport leaders will unveil a brand new sky train.

TIA leaders said the airport was designed decades ago to make sure no passenger has to walk more than 700 steps to get to their plane. The goal is to give customers the easiest and most exciting experience.

"The original design is brilliant back in the 70s. We designed this to be the easiest way for customers to get from point A to point B," Joe Lopano, CEO of TIA, said.

Airport leaders are now starting on phase two of the project, which includes expanded curbsides and a new hotel.

The final phase of the expansion will eventually include an all-new international airside.