20-year-old Pasco man claims $451M Mega Millions jackpot

A 20-year-old man from Pasco County says his "journey has only just begun" after claiming a $451 million Mega Millions jackpot, an attorney said Friday.

20-year-old from Port Richey claims $451M Mega Millions jackpot

Shane Missler bought winning jackpot ticket Jan. 5 at a 7-Eleven

Missler has already 'retired' from his job, looks forward to future

The attorney with Walt Blenner of Blenner Law Group issued a statement saying his client, Shane Missler, 20, was the winner of a $451 million Florida Mega Millions jackpot. He redeemed it Friday in Tallahassee, along with his father and the attorney, the statement said.

He chose a one-time, lump-sum payment of $281,874,999, the Florida Lottery said.

Missler, from Port Richey, bought the winning ticket Friday, Jan. 5, from a 7-Eleven on Ridge Road in Pasco County. He used the winnings from a scratch-off lottery ticket to buy five Mega Million quick-pick tickets, the statement said. The winning numbers were 28-30-39-59-70 with a Mega Ball of 10.

The 7-Eleven where the ticket was purchased will get a $100,000 commission.



Missler's attorney said the 20-year-old recently "retired" from his job at a Tampa Bay-area background screening company, saying he looks forward to a future taking care of his family and wants to try to remain grounded.

He also plans to move out of the Tampa area, Blenner's statement said.

"Although I'm young, I've had a crash course this week in financial management and I feel so fortunate to have this incredible wealth and team behind me. I intend to take care of my family, have some fun along the way, and cement a path for financial success so that I can leave a legacy far into the future. I have always been one to encourage the idea of chasing dreams and I believe life is about the pursuit of passion. I am 20 years old and my journey has only just begun," Missler said.