Legoland Florida set for Ninjago Days event

Channel your inner ninja at Legoland Florida later this month.

Legoland Florida set for brand-new event

Lego Ninjago Days kicks off Jan. 20

Activities include meet-and-greets, ninja-themed yoga

The Winter Haven theme park is kicking off 2018 with Lego Ninjago Days.

The new event will include meet and greets with Lego characters Kia and Nya, kid-friendly treats and ninja-themed yoga sessions, Legoland said in a news release.

A 12-minute, 4D theatrical attraction will debut at the park on Jan. 20. The short film titled “Lego Ninjago: Master of the 4th Dimension,” will combine 3D animation and 4D effects such as wind and water.

The film will play six times a day at the park’s Wells Fargo Fun Town Theater during Ninjago Days.

Legoland’s resorts will also offer special activities during the event. Legoland Hotel will host a ninja training school, while Legoland Beach Resort will hold a scavenger hunt.

Lego Ninjago Days are set for Jan. 20-21, Jan. 27-28 and Feb. 3-4.

The event is included with regular theme park admission.

Legoland Florida is also gearing up for the spring debut of The Great Lego Race, a virtual reality roller coaster.

