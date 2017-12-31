Bicyclist hit, killed in Orange County

A bicyclist was hit and killed Saturday night just before midnight at Rock Spring Road and Tahoe Street in Orange County.
Troopers said Misty Terrell, 35, was traveling south on Rock Springs Road ahead of a Dodge pickup truck.
For an unknown reason, Terrell lost control of her bike and fell to the ground. The front of the truck struck Terrell, troopers said, causing fatal injuries.
Terrell was transported to Florida Hospital Apopka where she was pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation.
