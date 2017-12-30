Powerball: How about $384 million for New Year's?

How about starting the new year as a newly-minted multi-millionaire?

Powerball jackpot up to $384 million

Powerball drawing Saturday night; Tuesday's Mega Millions at $343 million

Check your lottery numbers here

Grab a Powerball ticket or two and hope for the best.

The Powerball drawing Saturday will be for a $384 million prize.

And if that's not enough, there was no winner in Friday night's Mega Millions contest, pushing Tuesday's prize to $343 million.

The odds of hitting the big prize in each game are about 1 in 300 million. So, yeah, there's a chance.

The Powerball jackpot has jumped to an estimated $384 million for Saturday night’s draw, with a lump-sum cash option estimated at $242.9 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico.Mega Millions is played in 46 states, Washington D.C. and the Virgin Islands.