Plenty of New Year's Eve action at the theme parks

Ringing in the New Year on top of a giant roller coaster has been a tradition in Central Florida for decades.

If you're planning to check out a local theme park on December 31, here's a breakdown:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay:

Enjoy thrill rides in the dark while jamming out to music across the park. Then ring in the New Year with a park-wide countdown and fireworks show. The park will remain open until 1 a.m.

More here: https://buschgardens.com/tampa/events/new-years-eve-celebration/

Legoland:

At Legoland Florida it's not about watching the ball drop, but watching a giant lego drop. At a kid-friendly time of 8 p.m., you can celebrate surrounded by larger-than-life holiday characters made entirely of legos.

More here: https://www.legoland.com/florida/planning-your-visit/special-events/kids-new-years-eve/

Magic Kingdom:

If you have kids, or if you're a kid at heart, what better place to welcome 2018 then Cinderella's Castle. A magical fireworks display will begin at 11:50 p.m., and dance parties will take place across the park all night long.

More here: https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/events-tours/new-years-eve/

SeaWorld:

SeaWorld will have unique shows all evening long as well as interactive DJ stations and a wide selection of specialty food and drinks.

More here: https://seaworld.com/orlando/events/new-years-eve/

Universal Studios:

Universal Studios is having the 'ultimate' News Year's Eve celebration. This event is for adults only, 21+, and is taking place at Universal CityWalk. You can visit six clubs with live bands and dance on Orlando's largest dance floor.

More here: https://www.universalstudioshollywood.com/things-to-do/events-and-seasonal-activities/eve-at-universal-studios-hollywood/