Winn-Dixie recalls biscuits over listeria concerns

Winn-Dixie is recalling some biscuit products because of the possible presence of listeria.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarkets and BI-LO, has issued the recall of several SEG and Southern Home-branded biscuit products.

The biscuit products may contain listeria monocytogenes bacteria, the company said. The biscuits were sold in BI-LO, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores in the seven states in which Southeastern Grocers operates, including Florida.

The affected products and corresponding UPC codes below are for all Winn-Dixie stores:

SEG Buttermilk Biscuits – 3825911726 (25 oz. / 12 pack case)

SEG Southern Style Biscuits – 3825911892 (44 oz. / eight pack case)

The affected products and corresponding UPC codes below are for all BI-LO and Harveys Supermarket stores:

SEG Buttermilk Biscuits – 3825911726 (25 oz. / 12 pack case)

SEG Southern Style Biscuits – 3825911892 (44 oz. / eight pack case)

SH Buttermilk Frozen Dough Biscuits – 060788070251 (25 oz. / 12 pack case)

SH Southern Style Dough Biscuits – 060788070249 (25 oz. / 12 pack case)

SH 20 Ct Southern Style Dough Biscuits – 060788070250 (44 oz. / eight pack case)

SH 20 Ct Buttermilk Dough Biscuits – 060788002640 (44 oz. / eight pack case)

The products, regardless of the "best by" date, should be thrown away or returned to any BI-LO, Harveys or Winn-Dixie store for a refund.

Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at (866) 946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.