Streamsong Black best new course of year, Golf Magazine says

Streamsong Resort has received another accolade.

Golf Magazine named its newest golf course, Streamsong Black, the best new course of 2017.

Some of the golfers playing there said the course deserved the honor.

"It's challenging for an amateur golfer like myself, so it's really fun to play out here," said Dustin Echenique of Atlanta. "But you can see where the pros can come out here and score well, but for us it’s a good, fun challenge."

The resort, located just south of Mulberry in Polk County, is owned by Mosaic.

Mosaic's Chief Financial Officer, Rich Mack, came up with the idea to construct the three golf courses on the resort's property. He said he's pleased with the results and the fact that people are visiting from all over the world.

"The amount of economic business and the vitality that we have here is tremendous. So for southwest Polk County to have a venue like Streamsong that has got its spot in the world of golf makes me extraordinarily proud," Mack said.

Designed by Gil Hanse, architect of the 2016 Olympic Golf Course, Streamsong Black is known for its rolling hills and expansive putting greens.

"It's a big, bold and fun golf course. It is a fast golf course. There's lots of sweep, and the ball, the bounce of the ball, the roll of the ball really comes into play on black," Mack said.

The course also has new amenities like a brand new clubhouse and a practice area, called "The Roundabout." It is a shorter, nine-hole loop that heads back to the Clubhouse.

Behind the clubhouse is a two-acre, 18-hole putting course called "The Gauntlet."

"You better have good touch and you better be able to read putts," Mack said, providing advice for how to conquer the new putting area.

Mack said he is glad he asked the company to take the risk of spending millions to turn what used to be phosphate mining land into three world class golf courses.

"Now to kind of see it play out, as we were envisioning back in probably 2008, 2009 is really gratifying,” Mack said.

With the third golf course open, the resort employs nearly 400 people. An additional 160 caddies work there as contractors.

