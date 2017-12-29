Investigators think NYC fire that killed 12 caused by child

A small child playing with a stove is thought to be the cause of a massive five-alarm fire in the Bronx on Thursday that killed at least 12 people, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said.



New York City fire kills 12, sends residents scrambling

The dead include a 1-year-old child

Fire on 1st floor of 5-story building just before 7 p.m.

Four people were in critical condition.

The New York Fire Department said the flames broke out on the first floor of a five-story apartment building at about 7 p.m. on 2363 Prospect Avenue in Belmont.

A 1-year-old child is the youngest death; the oldest is a 63-year-old woman.

De Blasio and Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro called the tragedy historic while speaking at the scene Thursday.

"Tonight here in the Bronx, there are families that have been torn apart. This is the worst fire tragedy we have seen in this city in at least a quarter century," De Blasio said.

"In a department that's certainly no stranger to tragedy, we're shocked by this loss," Nigro added.

Almost 200 firefighters battled the blaze at the five-story, walk-up building. Temperatures in the teens with wind chills in the single digits added to the difficulty of their battle.

Thursday's deadly fire is reminiscent of a similarly devastating one from 2007. That fire took the lives of 10 Malians living in the Highbridge neighborhood of the Bronx. Nine of the victims were children, and five of those kids were from the same parents.