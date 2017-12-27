Chef's Kitchen: The Hangar's Olive Oil Poached Shrimp

By Virginia Johnson, Reporter
Last Updated: Wednesday, December 27, 2017, 7:41 AM EST
ST. PETERSBURG -- 

The Hangar Restaurant and Flight Lounge Executive Chef Matthew Smith has the perfect answer a New Year’s Eve pot-luck party or a New Year’s Day football binge watching session.

It's all done on one sauce pan and is a quick cook - check it out!

Olive Oil Poached Shrimp

Ingredients

  • 4 Large shrimp, peeled, tail on and de-veined
  • 3 Ounces olive oil
  • 1 Tablespoon garlic
  • 1 Tablespoon capers
  • 1 Tablespoon sun dried tomatoes
  • 1 Tablespoon shallots, minced
  • 3 Kalamata Olives, whole and pitted
  • 1 ounce each shrimp lemon juice
  • White pepper and salt to taste
  • 1 Pinch Fresh basil chiffonade

Directions

  1. In a saute pan, add olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, capers, shallots, and olives, and place over medium heat. Add shrimp and seasoning let simmer for about three minutes. If liquid is at a hard boil, it’s too hot— lower the heat.
  2. Flip shrimp and simmer for another three minutes.
  3. Check seasoning.
  4. Place Shrimp in desired serving dish/bowl.
  5. Pour pan sauce over shrimp and garnish with fresh basil.

Serve with bread.

Photo: Bobby Collins
