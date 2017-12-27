Last Updated: Wednesday, December 27, 2017, 7:41 AM EST
The Hangar Restaurant and Flight Lounge Executive Chef Matthew Smith has the perfect answer a New Year’s Eve pot-luck party or a New Year’s Day football binge watching session.
It's all done on one sauce pan and is a quick cook - check it out!
Olive Oil Poached Shrimp
Ingredients
- 4 Large shrimp, peeled, tail on and de-veined
- 3 Ounces olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon garlic
- 1 Tablespoon capers
- 1 Tablespoon sun dried tomatoes
- 1 Tablespoon shallots, minced
- 3 Kalamata Olives, whole and pitted
- 1 ounce each shrimp lemon juice
- White pepper and salt to taste
- 1 Pinch Fresh basil chiffonade
Directions
- In a saute pan, add olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, capers, shallots, and olives, and place over medium heat. Add shrimp and seasoning let simmer for about three minutes. If liquid is at a hard boil, it’s too hot— lower the heat.
- Flip shrimp and simmer for another three minutes.
- Check seasoning.
- Place Shrimp in desired serving dish/bowl.
- Pour pan sauce over shrimp and garnish with fresh basil.
Serve with bread.
Photo: Bobby Collins
Latest News: Chef's Kitchen
- Chef's Kitchen: The Hangar's Olive Oil Poached Shrimp
- Chef's Kitchen: Meatball Stoppe's chicken meatball recipe
- Chef's Kitchen: The Hangar Restaurant's Decadent Chocolate Torte
- Chef's Kitchen: Lafayette's Shrimp & Grits and Shrimp Po' Boy
- Chef's Kitchen: The Refinery's creamy kale and sausage casserole
- Chef's Kitchen: Del Frisco's 'Double Eagle' Ribeye and King Salmon
- Chef's Kitchen: Make Cru Cellars' pumpkin gnocchi
- Chef's Kitchen: Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño & Mexican Street Corn
- CHEF'S KITCHEN: Chicken curry stew