New bill bans universities from barring controversial speakers

Demonstrators who are denied the ability to hold events at state universities would be empowered to sue for up to $100,000 in damages under new Republican legislation critics say could lead to the proliferation of hateful rhetoric and propaganda on Florida's campuses.

Proposed law bars administrators from denying outside requests to address students

Legislation devised before Spencer speech at UF in October

Lawmakers will consider measure during 2018 legislative session

Under the proposed Campus Free Expression Act, university administrators would be barred from denying requests by outside speakers to address students on campus.

While the legislation was devised before white nationalist Richard Spencer's incendiary speech on the University of Florida campus in October, supporters believe the events surrounding the speech significantly improve its chances of passage.

The UF administration initially rejected Spencer's request to speak on campus. Only later, after lawyers informed them the request couldn't be rejected because it proposed constitutionally-protected free speech on a public university campus, was the decision reversed.

The legislation would effectively codify that finding in state law. It would also bar administrators from creating "free speech zones" that attempt to corral controversial speakers and propaganda to certain areas of campus. Speakers wouldn't, however, be allowed to disrupt regularly scheduled university activities, including classes.

Democrats have assailed the bill as a dangerous affront to common sense curbs on particularly inflammatory speech, and some students agree.

"Maybe certain things are limited on what they bring on to campus," said FSU senior Sarah Smith. "Maybe they're only allowed to bring a sign or so, but they're not allowed to bring hateful gear or things along that nature. It's ok to express yourself, but I feel like going beyond that when it comes to hate speeches and such that it's not necessarily ok."

Lawmakers will further consider the measure during the 2018 legislative session, which begins Jan. 9.