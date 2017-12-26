Last Updated: Tuesday, December 26, 2017, 9:15 AM EST
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation at a mobile home in Lakeland.
- Deputies investigating death at Lakeland mobile home park
- Residents in the park said a man in his 60s was found dead
- Investigation ongoing
The sheriff's office received a call at 7:30 p.m. Christmas evening about a man dead in his mobile home on east Peachtree Street.
Once the death was determined to be suspicious, Polk homicide detectives and crime scene investigators arrived and began processing the scene.
Detectives went door-to-door, searching for witnesses. Authorities also have been looking for any residents with surveillance video from around 6 p.m. Christmas night.
Another neighbor said he turned video over to investigators that shows one, maybe two people coming and going from the mobile home as many as three times before the man was found dead.
Investigators were also seen early this morning pouring molds in the dirt across the street from the mobile home park, presumably of either footprint or tire tracks that may help them identify a suspect or vehicle involved.
Officials have not released the identity of the man found dead or how he died.
