Florida Turnpike offering free coffee for travelers during the holidays

Florida's Turnpike is offering free coffee safety breaks for travelers during the Christmas and New Year holiday to promote driver safety.

Turnpike urges drivers to take a Safety Break and enjoy a complimentary pick-me-up at the Shell convenience stores or in the lobby of the Turkey Lake, Canoe Creek, Fort Drum, Fort Pierce and West Palm Beach Restaurant Plazas at the following times:

11 p.m. Sunday, December 24 to 6 a.m. Monday, December 25

11 p.m. Monday, December 25 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, December 26

11 p.m. Sunday, December 31 to 6 a.m. Monday, January 1

11 p.m. Monday, January 1 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, January 2

Here are other safety tips during your holiday travels:

State Farm Safety Patrol

During the holidays, the State Farm Safety Patrol will provide round-the-clock coverage in urban areas and extended hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. south of Orlando and on other Turnpike System limited access highways.

Be prepared to encounter other tolling methods during your turnpike travel

All-electronic, no-cash tolling is in place on the southern 53 miles of Florida’s Turnpike in southern Broward and Miami-Dade counties, along with the Sawgrass Expressway in Broward, and the Veterans Expressway and I-4 Connector in the Tampa Bay area. Tolls will be collected through a SunPass transponder, other interoperable transponder or billed through the mail with TOLL-BY-PLATE. Motorists traveling between Three Lakes in Osceola County and Lantana in Palm Beach County will receive a toll ticket. Toll rates for this portion of the Turnpike are provided on the back side of the ticket.

Remember service plaza construction/renovation project is currently in progress

The Port St. Lucie/Fort Pierce Service plaza is under construction and parking is limited. Please allow additional time for parking. Remember to slow down when entering a plaza and follow instructions on any construction signs.



Try to avoid the peak travel periods on Friday and Tuesday if possible

We encourage motorists to schedule their travel around peak commuting times. Congestion in the I-75/Wildwood area is anticipated on the heaviest travel days Friday, December 22 and Tuesday, December 26 between the hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Florida Department of Transportation has linked its 511 real-time traffic and travel source with Waze, a free navigation tool for iOS, Android and Windows smart phones that uses traffic information to help you navigate through congestion. Download these useful apps today!



Check Tires/Tire Pressure

A number of traffic accidents can be traced back to improper inflation or condition of tires. Be sure to check your vehicle’s tires and tire pressure before you travel.



SunPass Customers

Enjoy the convenience of managing your SunPass account, anytime, just by downloading the SunPass app on your smartphone. You can also access the SunPass.com. Take advantage of replenishment and other services available at thousands of locations statewide. Please ensure your account information (vehicle, license plate number, address, credit card) is up to date. Customers with an active SunPass account enrolled in “Easy Pay” can enjoy the ease and convenience of SunPass Plus Parking at Hard Rock Stadium and airports in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm and Orlando.

