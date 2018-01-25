Keanu Neal highlights group of local athletes at Pro Bowl

There’s plenty of reasons to check out Pro Bowl week at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. From guys who played high school football locally or just played college ball in the state of Florida, and then of course those who played for the Jaguars, Dolphins or Buccaneers. There’s something for everyone.

“It’s cool, it’s cool,” Falcons safety Keanu Neal said. “Just hanging out with the guys, having fun, enjoying it.”

Keanu Neal is certainly taking in the moment of playing in his first Pro Bowl. He was a late selection to the NFC roster after Malcom Jenkins and his Philadelphia Eagles made it to the Super Bowl, opening up a spot for the second year pro, Neal recalls the moment he found out he made the cut.

“I was excited, and it’s definitely an opportunity I don’t take lightly. It’s a special moment so I’m enjoying it and glad to be here.”

Neal graduated from South Sumter high school before starring at Florida four years after Maurkice Pouncey left the Gators for the NFL and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now at his sixth Pro Bowl, the center is a true vet.

“I can’t even lie,” Pouncey said. “Me and my brother [Mike Pouncey] sit around and laugh all the time and it’s honestly a dream and we’re living it, it’s a blessing so much and i’m so thankful.”

UCF has A.J. Bouye here and he still is trying to make sure he stops by to visit his Knights.

“I already talked to some of my old teammates,” Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Bouye said. “We’re trying to go down there and go out to eat at least and check out the campus.”

The Pro Bowl experience is unlike any other, the best of the best all on one field soaking it in,

“We’re all having fun,” Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander said. “All the great players out here. You get to see them now because we’re all on different teams, so you can take what you know from them and pick their brains.”

Pro Bowl practices will continue Friday and will end on Saturday with a walk-thru before the big game at Camping World Stadium on Sunday.