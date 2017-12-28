Camping World Bowl preview: Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech

No. 17 Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-3) vs. No. 22 Virginia Tech Hokies (9-3)

When: Thursday, 5:15 p.m.

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando (1 Citrus Bowl Place)

TV: ESPN (Spectrum Cable Channel 1127)

Coaches: Oklahoma State – Mike Gundy (13th, 113-53); Virginia Tech – Justin Fuente (2nd, 19-7)

Line: Oklahoma State -5

About the matchup: The first matchup of the bowl season featuring ranked teams going head-to-head comes in Thursday evening’s Camping World Bowl as Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech meet for the first time since 1972. Both teams experienced good-but-not-great seasons by missing opportunities to knock off some of the nation’s premier programs.

Oklahoma State’s three losses came against Oklahoma, TCU and Kansas State in the second-to-last week of the regular season. The Kowboys have one of the premier offenses in the nation with quarterback Mason Rudolph. He’s thrown for 4,553 yards and 35 touchdowns this season and has 90 touchdown tosses in his career. Wide receiver James Washington, who won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top wide receiver, has 1,423 yards and 12 touchdowns. Marcell Ateman (54 rec, 1,049 yds, 8 TD) is also a major threat for the Cowboys. This is the first time Oklahoma State is playing in the Camping World Bowl and the Cowboys are trying to win their second consecutive bowl game.

With a victory, Virginia Tech would get to 10 wins for the second consecutive season. The Hokies started the season 7-1 and their three losses came at the hands of Clemson, Miami and Georgia Tech. Freshman quarterback Josh Jackson is enjoying a successful debut season with 2.743 yards and 23 total touchdowns (19 passing, 4 rushing). Virginia Tech’s leading receiver Cam Phillips (71 rec, 964 yds, 7 TD) had surgery for a sports hernia and will not play on Thursday. Look for a number of different players to see time in the backfield as Travon McMillan, Deshawn McClease, Jalen Holston and Steven Peoples all have 60 or more carries. The Hokies are traditionally strong on defense and this year is no exception. Virginia Tech is No. 12 nationally in total defense.

Three and out:

1. In a September 2007 press conference, Gundy went on one of the most famous coaching rants that included the well-known phrase “I’m a man! I’m 40!”

2. Virginia Tech last played in Orlando in 2012 when the Hokies beat Rutgers 13-10 in overtime in what was then known as the Russell Athletic Bowl.

3. Look for this game to be high scoring. Oddsmakers have set the over-under (the total points combined between the teams) at 65, one of the highest numbers of any bowl game.